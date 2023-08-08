Lucy Bronze’s former secondary school to name sports hall after England star

Lucy Bronze’s former secondary school is set to name its sports hall after the England World Cup star (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England World Cup star Lucy Bronze’s former secondary school is set to name its sports hall after the defender – describing her as an “inspiration to all of our students”.

The Duchess’s Community High School (DCHS) in Alnwick, Northumberland, took the decision to honour the former Fifa Women’s Player of the Year to encourage students to “never forget what they can achieve if they give it their all”.

The school’s co-headteachers, Alan Rogers and James Wilson, told the PA news agency that, while the school has only played a “small part in Lucy’s incredible career”, the Lionesses’ 31-year-old right back visits whenever she is home.

Lucy Bronze in action for England against Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Bronze has started every game for England in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, including their recent penalties victory over Nigeria.

Speaking ahead of the Lionesses’ quarter-final match against Colombia on Saturday, Mr Rogers and Mr Wilson told PA: “Lucy attended DCHS a number of years ago now, but visits the school when she is home and only this Christmas spent the afternoon visiting classrooms before visiting Alnwick Town FC.

“Every time Lucy visits the school she spends time speaking to students and staff, who are eager to speak to her.”

Announcing the renaming of the school’s sports hall, the co-heads said: “Lucy’s footballing talents speak for themselves, and, whilst we only played a small part in Lucy’s incredible career, we are proud that Lucy is an ex-DCHS student.

“She is an inspiration to all of our students, but especially our female footballers.

“We are renaming our sports hall The Lucy Bronze Sports Hall this year so that students never forget what they can achieve if they give it their all.

“We want to wish Lucy and all of the Lionesses the best of luck in the quarter finals – we will be cheering on from afar in north Northumberland.”