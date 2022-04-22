Madeleine McCann case development most significant in 15 years, says child safety expert Jim Gamble

Child safety expert Jim Gamble, who played a central role in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, said the latest development in the case is likely to be the most significant in 15 years.

On Thursday, it was announced that German national Christian Brueckner (44) has been made a “formal suspect” by Portuguese authorities investigating the three-year-old's disappearance from the Praia da Luz resort on the Algarve coast in 2007.

A statement was issued by the Portimao section of the Faro department of criminal investigation and prosecution which, according to a translation, says that a person was made an “arguido” – which translates as “named suspect” or “formal suspect” – a day earlier.

The statement does not name Brueckner, but says the person was made an “arguido” by German authorities at the request of Portugal’s public prosecution service.

Mr Gamble was the senior child protection officer in the UK's first investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine and is chief executive of the INEQE safeguarding group.

While pointing out that the new development “could mean everything or it could mean nothing”, Mr Gamble told the Belfast Telegraph “there is every reason to be hopeful”.

He explained the actions by Portuguese authorities prevents a 15-year statute of limitations for charges on May 3 from potentially lapsing, while adding the fact they have taken action based on the evidence suggests there is a case to answer.

Mr Gamble said: “This man is innocent until proven guilty. What I can say is this individual had the opportunity, by virtue of being in proximity to the apartment at the time of the crime, and the profile in a criminal sense, that would make you think this is the type of crime he would commit.

“What we have got to look for now is whether the Portuguese follow through and seek extradition of the suspect from Germany back to Portugal, so they can take all the information they have and interview him.

“It is only after that, the decision will then be made if he is going to be charged.

“If there is sufficient evidence, hopefully we would see someone in court. That said, they could exhaust this inquiry and find no matter how strong the circumstantial evidence, it is not him and we would all be back to the beginning again.”

Brueckner, referred to as Christian B in Germany due to the country’s strict privacy laws, was found guilty in 2019 of the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Praia da Luz, and sentenced to seven years in jail, at a court in Brunswick, Lower Saxony.

A federal court in Karlsruhe, a city in south-west Germany, rejected an appeal against the conviction in November 2020.

When asked if it is unusual for such developments to emerge so long into a case, Mr Gamble explained the disappearance of Madeleine was one that “stands out from any other”.

“A family on holiday in an overseas jurisdiction whose child goes missing in the way they did. The flaws that haunted the early investigation I think have inhibited the investigation as it has gone on over the years,” he added.

“We don’t know what the German police aren't saying. What we do know is it is significant they are speaking with the level of confidence they are about an investigation as sensitive as this.

“Having worked with the German police before, my experience of them is they were conservative in their approach, they certainly didn’t build an anticipation of a particular outcome until they were in a position to do something about it.

“I wouldn’t undervalue or underestimate the German prosecutor's confidence when he speaks. But time will tell if this is just another chapter in this story, or if it is the final one and I hope it is the final one.”