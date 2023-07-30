Major search continues for person ‘swept into the water’ off Anglesey

A person has reportedly been swept off rocks in Trearddur Bay in North Wales (Dave Thompson/PA)

A major search is continuing after a person was reportedly swept into the water from rocks in Anglesey, North Wales.

A spokeswoman from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency confirmed the search was ongoing on Sunday morning.

HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the response after the incident at Trearddur Bay on Saturday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeboats from Trearddur Bay are involved in the search.

Holyhead, Moelfre and Rhosneigr Coastguard Rescue Teams are also helping, as are North Wales Police and Wales Ambulance Service.

It comes after North Wales Police earlier said there was a “serious police incident currently ongoing at Ravens Point, Trearddur Bay”.

The force has urged members of the public to avoid the area.