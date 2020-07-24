Majority of Belfast Telegraph readers in favour of the 'Boris bridge'

A snap poll of Belfast Telegraph readers shows a massive majority in favour of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ambitious plan to bridge the Irish Sea

Visiting Scotland this week, Mr Johnson boosted the idea, saying the project would help bring the UK together.

"One of the things we've failed to think about is how those transport links work together for the benefit of our entire UK," he added.

In our Facebook poll - which is still open - a whopping 68% of people voting thought the link was a good idea, with just 32% giving the idea the thumbs down.

As we went to press last night, almost 7,000 of our online readers had cast their votes in our unscientific poll, with hundreds leaving comments for and against the Boris bridge.

One, Stephen Bleue, wrote: "I think it would be great to have a road bridge even with a toll as the ferry is very expensive. I know people pour cold water on the idea, but mainland Britain is linked to Europe by a tunnel and look at the benefits that this had provided. We could literally drive from Northern Ireland right across Europe if we had a bridge to Scotland and it would link the whole of the UK - which has to be beneficial."

Belfast-based Stephen Wray agreed: "What is negative about this? Yes, in my opinion it's something unique, different and costs money.

"Isambard Kingdom Brunel's feats spring to mind."

David Alexander also gave the bridge the thumbs-up.

"Yes... would bring economic benefit and convenience to the whole of the British Isles. Not sure if a bridge or tunnel would be best."

But not everyone was convinced spanning the Irish Sea was worthwhile.

Bryan Hayward reckoned: "It'd only be open for maybe a few months total, a year tops, the rest of the time it'd be swinging like a skipping rope.

"Total waste of money."