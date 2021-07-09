Make ‘The Twelfth’ a bank holiday if England win, Johnson is urged

Cautious: The PM said he did not want to tempt fate by declaring a holiday. Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA

It has long been a key date in Northern Ireland, and now Boris Johnson is facing calls to make July 12 an emergency bank holiday should England win Euro 2020 on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure to consider a one-off day off in the event of the Three Lions winning the tournament after defeating Denmark 2-1 at Wembley.

Asked during a visit to energy company Bulb's central London headquarters yesterday about the prospect of a bank holiday if England beat Italy in the final, Mr Johnson said: "I think that would be tempting fate. Let's see what happens."

Public calls to have Monday off have intensified, with more than 100,000 signatures on a petition hosted on the Parliament website.

It reads: "Sunday 8pm is a difficult time for families to plan to be together for the event. Knowing we have an additional day off the next day would significantly help this.

"Furthermore, a historic win should be celebrated. It would be expected for the winning team to parade the trophy, and a bank holiday would be a perfect time to do this.

"Also, English people would naturally want to continue to enjoy the win, giving the retail and leisure industry a much-needed opportunity to make up lost revenues."

Downing Street has said it will set out any celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team "in due course".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I don't want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday's match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.

"We will hopefully, when England go on to win, then go on to set out our plans."

Downing Street also said employers who are able to should be flexible about allowing staff to go into work late on Monday or take the day off if England win.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has hailed England's victory over Denmark as "brilliant" after watching the Euros clash in a bar in Belfast during a three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

He said: "I'm delighted at the result. It was fantastic to watch it in a bar in Belfast. It was great to be back in a bar in Belfast. It was a brilliant night.

"It was a bit tense. A lot of nerves were shredded last night, but [it was] a brilliant result. I’m looking forward to Sunday.

"I don't know it if was the most unique [place he had ever watched an England match], but it was actually brilliant to be here in Belfast watching it."

Asked if he thought England would win on Sunday, Sir Keir responded: "Definitely."