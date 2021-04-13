Man (30) charged with rioting after Belfast disorder

Police at North Queen Street on Friday evening. Photo by Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences in connection with disturbances in Belfast on Friday night.

It follows disorder in the north of the city after a week of sustained rioting and violence across Northern Ireland.

The man has been charged with rioting, throwing a petrol bomb, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of Class C controlled substance.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The offences are in connection with disorder on North Queen Street. As is usual procedure the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A further 14 police officers were injured during the disturbances on Friday night.

On North Queen Street, a car was hijacked and set on fire and pushed towards police lines.

Petrol bombs and masonry, including roof tiles, were thrown at police in the Tigers Bay area and there was an attempt to hijack vehicles on Limestone Road.