Man, 64, appears in court accused of murdering married couple

Josh Bashford, 33, and 30-year-old Chloe, whose bodies were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9 (Family handout/PA)

Derek Martin, also known as Derek Glenn, is charged with murdering Josh, 33, and Chloe Bashford, 30, whose bodies were found at their home in Lewes Road, Newhaven, East Sussex, on Friday June 9.

The 64-year-old defendant, of Moulsecoomb Way in Brighton, appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday wearing a grey jumper and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was known to the victims, Sussex Police said.

Martin was remanded in custody and will next appear in a crown court on a date yet to be set.

Members of the couple’s family earlier paid tribute to them, saying they were “funny and loving”.

Georgie Last, a niece of the couple, who had four children, wrote on Facebook of her “heartbreak”.

She added: “The most funny and loving pair, you loved each other so much it was just amazing to see what true love looked like.

“You were the most amazing parents to four beautiful, intelligent, and loving children.”

A Sussex Police spokesman said post-mortem tests have been scheduled to take place in the next week to confirm causes of death.