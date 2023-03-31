Man, 65, admits ‘reckless’ promotion of banned far-right group

Alan Madden, from Port Sunlight, Wirral, pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to dissemination of a terrorist publication (PA) — © Daniel Leal-Olivas

A 65-year-old man has admitted posting videos online promoting banned far-right group National Action and stirring up racial hatred.

Alan Madden pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to dissemination of a terrorist publication and three counts of stirring up racial hatred.

The offences were said to have taken place on dates in September and December 2020, with the racist videos shared on the BitTube content sharing platform.

Madden, from Port Sunlight in Wirral, appeared in court by video link and said he was guilty on the basis he was “reckless” on each charge.

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker adjourned sentencing to May 11 at Liverpool Crown Court.

He is already due to be sentenced for offences relating to firearms and offensive weapons arising from the time of his arrest.

The defendant was remanded into custody.