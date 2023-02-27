Man and teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stab incident

A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in Wimborne, Dorset.

Dorset Police said officers were called to an address in the Leigh Gardens area of Wimborne at 9.50pm on Sunday following reports a man had been stabbed.

Attending officers found a man in his 50s who had sustained a number of stab wounds.

He received treatment at the scene before being flown by air ambulance to hospital.

His condition has been described as serious, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Paul Graham, of Bournemouth CID, said: “An investigation into this incident is underway and officers have been carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in a bid to find out exactly what took place.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, heard anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our investigation to please get in contact with us.

“I would urge residents or passing motorists to please check their home CCTV or dashcams to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

“I understand this incident will be of concern to residents and the wider community and they can expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while our enquiries continue.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and can be approached with any direct concerns.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:610.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.