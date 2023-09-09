Man and two children die after collision between BMW and lorry

Police have appealed for witnesses to the collision (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man and two children have died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Hinckley, Leicestershire Police said.

Officers were called to the A5 near Burbage shortly before 4.30pm on Friday to reports of a crash involving a BMW and a lorry.

The male driver of the car, aged in his 30s, and a nine-year-old boy who was a passenger in the BMW were pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 30s and a four-year-old girl, both passengers in the car, were taken to hospital where the girl died a short time later.

The woman remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, the force said.

The driver of the lorry was not seriously injured.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Detective Constable Anna Andrew, from the serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is an extremely sad and tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with those who have lost their lives, their families and with others involved and who have been affected.

“Emergency services attended the scene and we know members of the public also assisted at the scene when the collision happened – thank you to everyone who responded and helped in these devastating and extremely distressing circumstances.

“We are continuing to provide full support to the families of the people involved and to investigate the collision to establish the full circumstances in relation to what has happened.”

The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward and for dashcam footage.