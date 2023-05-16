Man and woman killed in suspected double murder named by police

A man and woman killed in a suspected double murder in Huddersfield have been named by police.

Officers are holding a 34-year-old Huddersfield man in custody under arrest on suspicion of the murder of Katie Higton, 27, and Steven Harnett, 25, who died at Ms Higton’s house on Harpe Inge, Dalton.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the address at 9.53am on Monday after paramedics found two people with multiple injuries believed to have been inflicted by a bladed weapon.

They were confirmed to have died at the scene.

On Tuesday the former brother and sister in law of Ms Higton paid tribute to her as “the best mum” and said the family was “absolutely devastated” as they placed flowers on behalf of her two eldest children at the scene.

Katie Higton (West Yorkshire Police/PA) — © West Yorkshire Police

Her former brother-in-law, who asked not to be named, said his brother had been in a relationship with mother-of-four Ms Higton for seven years and was the father of her two oldest children, daughters aged nine and 10.

He told the PA news agency the children “were in the property when the incident took place”.

He described Ms Higton as “bubbly, outgoing, fun” and “a great mum”.

Several active inquiries by the West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major inquiry team remain ongoing.

The street was still cordoned off on Tuesday morning, with five police cars still at the scene.

A resident from the street behind Harpe Inge said: “I knew it was serious, with the air ambulance and the forensics.

Steven Harnett (West Yorkshire Police/PA) — © West Yorkshire Police

“They were out all day.”

A card left with flowers at the scene said: “RIP my darling. We love you. No more suffering.”

Another said: “I am so sorry for how things have ended.”

Scott I’Anson, who lives on Harpe Inge, said he did not know the woman who lived in the house but had seen her and her children.

“They kept to themselves but a lot of people liked them,” he said.

“It’s quite a big family street.

“I knew she had a partner but I never met him.”