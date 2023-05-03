Man appears in court charged with fatal stabbing near Cornwall nightclub

Michael Allen was killed in Bodmin (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a “much-loved son” near a nightclub in Cornwall.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, appeared before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

He is charged with murdering Michael Allen, 32, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Hill spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the short hearing. No application for bail was made.

Jake Hill in the dock at Truro Magistrates' Court

Magistrates remanded Hill in custody ahead of an appearance at Truro Crown Court on Thursday morning.

Police were called to reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds near the Eclipse nightclub on Victoria Square in Bodmin at about 3.15am on Sunday.

Mr Allen died at the scene while seven other people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said six of those injured had been discharged and one remained in hospital following surgery.

In a statement issued through the force, Mr Allen’s family said: “Mike was simply a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs.

“His family would like to respectfully request privacy at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to report it to Devon and Cornwall Police on the Major Incident Public Reporting site, under Operation Limbas.

Hill will next appear before Truro Crown Court at 10am on Thursday.