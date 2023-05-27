Man arrested after Downing Street crash charged with separate offence

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street (James Manning/PA)

A man who was arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Downing Street has been separately charged with making indecent images of children.

Seth Kneller, from Crewe, was detained by armed officers after a collision involving a silver Kia near the Prime Minister’s official residence in Whitehall at 4.20pm on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the 43-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving before being released under investigation.

He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the unrelated matter of making indecent images of children.

After the hearing, a court official said Kneller was remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Southwark Crown Court on June 23.

Rishi Sunak was in Downing Street at the time of Thursday’s crash, the PA news agency understands, and departed Downing Street shortly afterwards having been due to leave anyway.

There were no injuries reported and the incident is not being treated as terror-related, the Met said.