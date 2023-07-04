Man arrested after he and two-year-old boy hit by train in Glasgow

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he and a two-year-old boy were hit by a train in Glasgow on Sunday (Ian Nicholson/PA)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an incident in which he and a two-year-old boy were hit by a train.

British Transport Police officers were called to Garrowhill station in Glasgow shortly before 7.30pm on Sunday following reports of two people on the tracks.

They were taken to hospital where they both remain. Police said the child’s injuries are minor and the man is in a non-life-threatening condition.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Monday evening and remains under police observation in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Francey said: “This was a shocking but isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the young boy’s family and it is thankfully now believed he will make a full recovery.

“Our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of the incident and we are making a number of enquiries. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened and hasn’t already spoken to police to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 with reference 564 of 2 July.”