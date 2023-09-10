Man arrested after pedestrian killed in collision with Mercedes in Westminster

A man has been arrested following the incident (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Mercedes.

Officers and emergency services were called to Harrow Road, Westminster, to reports of a collision between a blue Mercedes and a pedestrian at around 3.50am on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed, the force said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

Road closures remain in place at the scene while police investigate.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 1453/10SEP23, or via Twitter @MetCC.