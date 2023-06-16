Man arrested after police officer stabbed in Kent

A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been arrested after a police officer was stabbed in Kent.

Police were attending an address in Albion Place, Maidstone, at around 8pm on Thursday when the assault took place, Kent Police said.

The officer, a police constable in his 50s, was airlifted to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The force said he has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

A 48-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested and remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Kent Police deputy chief constable Peter Ayling said: “This horrific assault shows us once again that policing can, at times, be dangerous and unpredictable.

“In Kent Police any assault on a police officer going about their duty is entirely unacceptable and will be met with the full force of pursuit and investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the officer and his family at this time.”