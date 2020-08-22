Man arrested at Heathrow by police investigating New IRA taken to Belfast

Officers from Police Scotland searched a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh following the detention.

Police investigating dissident republican group the New IRA have arrested a man at Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

A man arrested at London’s Heathrow Airport as part of an investigation into the New IRA has been taken to Belfast for questioning, police said.

The 62-year-old lives in Scotland and was detained using anti-terrorism powers.

Following the arrest officers from Police Scotland searched a property in the Blackhall area of Edinburgh.

A total of 10 people have been apprehended during the police’s operation against the dissident republican organisation.

Two were charged and appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) assistant chief constable Barbara Gray said: “Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit have today arrested a 62 year old man at Heathrow Airport under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

“The man, who resides in Scotland and was arrested as part of Operation Arbacia, has been brought to Northern Ireland and is currently in Musgrave serious crime suite where he is being questioned.”

There are now a total of 10 people arrested as part of Operation Arbacia.

Two of them have been charged and appeared in court this morning.