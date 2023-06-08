Man arrested following death of prisoner at Bristol prison

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a prisoner at HMP Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police was called to the prison at about 9.30am on Monday after the man, aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead.

The force said a 34-year-old man, who was also a prisoner at HMP Bristol, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, relating to a second male prisoner.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out on the man who died and the preliminary findings are that injuries to his neck caused his death.

Detective Inspector Nadine Partridge, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“They will be supported throughout the course of our inquiries.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a separate wounding with intent offence relating to a second male prisoner, who did not sustain serious injury.

“We can confirm the man we have arrested was also a prisoner at HMP Bristol. He is currently in police custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference number 5223131135.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.