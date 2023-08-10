Man arrested on suspicion of burglary after dachshund Twiglet taken from home

Police said there had been a ‘significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims’ of the incident (Essex Police/ PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of taking a miniature dachshund called Twiglet from her home.

CCTV footage showed a masked man smashing a patio door and taking the 16-month-old pet from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden, Essex at around 3pm on July 26.

Twiglet was reunited with her owner the following day thanks to a member of the public who got in touch after spotting a police appeal.

Essex Police said on Thursday that, following work with Bedfordshire Police, a 46-year-old man from Bedfordshire had been arrested on August 4 and questioned on suspicion of burglary.

Twiglet the dachshund was taken from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden (Essex Police/PA)

He remained on police bail for the matter while an investigation continued, but police said he had been charged and remanded in custody over unrelated matters.

A spokesman for Braintree CID said: “We continue to work with colleagues in Bedfordshire as we pursue a number of key lines of inquiry in relation to this incident.

“I know there was a significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims of this burglary and our investigation is progressing.

“I would continue to ask anyone who may have relevant information or footage to come forward.”