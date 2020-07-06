Man charged with conspiracy to commit murder after Armagh Operation Venetic searches

Police carried out a series of raids across Northern Ireland as part of Operation Venetic. Pic Pacemaker.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after being arrested as part of Operation Venetic.

He was arrested follows searches in the Crossmaglen area of Co Armagh earlier on Monday.

A number of items were seized including mobile phones, a quantity of cash and four vehicles.

The man was charged with a number of offences, including conspiracy to commit murder, and drugs offences.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The operation, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), has been described as the UK’s biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised crime.

As part of the operation police carried out a series of raids across Northern Ireland last week.

There was also work done in collaboration with law enforcement partners across Europe and internationally.

A number of people from across the UK have been arrested and charged as part of the operation.

Operation Venetic targets organised crime groups using encrypted technology in a bid to evade law enforcement.