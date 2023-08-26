Man charged with murder after labradoodle snatch

Police officers looking at flowers left outside a property on Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe, Bury (Peter Byrne/ PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of another man who was found dead at a house in Bury after officers were called to reports of a labradoodle being stolen in a burglary.

Ian Gary Connell, 39, of Duke Street, Bolton, will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday over the death of Donald “Prentice” Patience, 45.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to an address in Ainsworth Road in Radcliffe, Bury, at around 10.30am on Tuesday to reports of a burglary, with a white labradoodle dog being taken.

The force said it has now been established Mr Patience “had been dead for several days”, although his cause of death is still being investigated.

Two other men, aged 27 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of murder but have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Patience’s loved ones described him as “a much-loved son, brother and father” who “will be sorely missed by many”.

On Friday, the house remained cordoned off and forensic officers were coming in and out of the address.

Flowers had been left by the back wall of the house.

The dog is currently being looked after by the relevant authority, police said.