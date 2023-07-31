Man dies after shooting in Tottenham

Police at the scene on White Hart Lane in Tottenham, north London (Lucy North/PA)

A man in his 30s has died after being shot in north London.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting in White Hart Lane in Tottenham at around 11.30pm on Sunday.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds and died at the scene a short time later, the Metropolitan Police said.

No arrests have been made and a murder investigation has been launched.

Officers believe they know the identity of the victim and are working to inform his next of kin.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number CAD 7377/30 Jul or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A police cordon remained in place at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Shocked members of the local community stood around the cordon, watching the scene.

One local resident, who declined to be named, said the shooting followed a series of incidents in the local area over the past few days.

“I like my area, I like living here, there’s a lot of nice people, decent family oriented people,” she said.

“But when you hear about something like this it really makes you feel unsafe.”

She said it made her feel unsafe and worried for her children.

“Especially if you have got young sons,” she said.

“Can you imagine?”

She added: “I mean it might not be aimed at them, but wrong place, wrong time, and the innocent get hurt.

“This is the worst part of it, and then you think to yourself, you don’t want to be around here.”