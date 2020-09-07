Man held in Wales over NI scam probe

A man has been arrested in Wales by police investigating a scam against a woman in her 60s in Northern Ireland three years ago

The PSNI said "a significant amount of money was taken from her account" in 2017.

It is believed the Co Armagh woman was advised about an investment scheme, which never materialised - but the money the woman had transferred in good faith was never returned.

The 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

"This is an excellent example outlining that no matter where an offender may be, officers will stop at nothing to bring those involved in criminality to justice," a PSNI spokesperson said yesterday.

"I would like to thank our policing colleagues in Wales for their assistance in relation to this matter.

"Scammers have no regard whatsoever for the impact of their actions, which can be devastating."