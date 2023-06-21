Man in hospital after being hit by falling lamppost

The incident occurred outside Kelvinside Academy in Glasgow on Tuesday afternoon (PA)

A man has been taken to hospital after he was hit by a falling lamppost.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Kirklee Road, near to Kelvinside Academy, in the west end of Glasgow at around 4.25pm on Tuesday.

It is understood Glasgow City Council will be checking other lampposts in the area as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We received a report that a man had been injured on Kirklee Road, Glasgow, around 4.25pm on Tuesday.

“The man has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it sent one appliance to the scene after it was called to a report of a person trapped on Kirklee Road.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Officers attended the site and made the area safe.

“The lighting column has been removed and an investigation will be carried out.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 1621 on June 20 to attend an incident at Kirklee Road, Glasgow.

“One ambulance, a critical care paramedic and special operations response team were dispatched, and one patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”