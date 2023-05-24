Man jailed for life for rape and murder of mother-of-two

Jill Barclay was murdered by Rhys Bennett after a night out in Aberdeen last September (Police Scotland/PA)

A man has been jailed for at least 24 years for the rape and murder of a mother-of-two.

Rhys Bennett admitted sexually assaulting and killing Jill Barclay in Aberdeen on September 17, 2022 when he appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The court heard that after raping the 47-year-old, he poured petrol on her and set her alight.

He was jailed for life and told he must serve a minimum of 24 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

Sentencing Bennett, Lord Arthurson said: “Your crimes against Ms Barclay were unimaginably wicked and indeed medieval in their barbarity.”

Bennett, 23, from Ballingry in Fife, appeared in the dock wearing a grey tracksuit.

Prosecutor Lorraine Glancy KC told the court forensic evidence suggested Ms Barclay had been alive when she had been set on fire.

Bennett did not know her before the attack, and met her while she was on a night out.

He followed her as she made her way to her home in the Dyce area of the city.

In Farburn Gatehouse, he assaulted her by repeatedly hitting and kicking her, stamping on her head and body, and hitting her head against a down pipe.

Ms Glancy told the court he then raped her, before pouring petrol on her and setting her alight.

Bennett also admitted to a second crime of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by burning the clothes he wore and washing others.

He was given a punishment period of 24 years for the rape and murder, and four years for defeating the ends of justice, to run concurrently.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.