Man killed by single gunshot wound in Sheffield named

A 25-year-old man who died from a single gunshot wound in Sheffield on Easter Sunday has been named by police as Abdullah Hassan.

Mr Hassan’s relatives have remembered him as “one of a kind” and a “massive pillar in our family” following the shooting on Callow Drive in the Gleadless Valley area of the city.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said emergency services were called to the road shortly after 1.30am on Sunday following reports that a man had been shot.

Mr Hassan was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem examination confirmed that he died of a single bullet wound, the force said.

In a statement shared by police, his family said: “The passing of our son and brother has caused our entire family a very deep sadness and hurt.

“He was a massive pillar in our family and it is beyond painful to lose him in such tragic circumstances.

“There is only one way to describe him. He was one of a kind, inside and out.

“As a family, we kindly ask that we are given time to grieve this loss and we hope that justice will be secured for him swiftly.”

Detective Chief Inspector Philip Etheridge, who is overseeing the investigation, said officers remained in the area, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Etheridge said: “Extensive inquiries have been carried out over the course of the day and those living locally will have seen an increased police presence, which will continue over the coming days.

“I know that confirming this individual’s cause of death will do little to ease the concerns and worries within the community, but please be assured that officers and staff are working tirelessly and meticulously to investigate this and bring those responsible to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 74 of April 9 2023 or use the form https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY23K03-PO1.

To submit CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage, email the force on enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting the same incident number in the subject line.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.