Man stabbed to death at nightclub in Walsall

A man was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Walsall, West Midlands Police has said.

Officers were called to Valesha’s nightclub, also known as Colliseum, on Newport Street in the town centre just after 5am on Saturday after receiving reports that a 29-year-old had been stabbed.

The man was pronounced dead at around 6am while being taken to hospital.

His family has been told and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

The force added that no-one has been arrested at this stage.

Officers understand from CCTV that a “scuffle” took place prior to the stabbing.

Detective Inspector Ade George, leading the investigation, said: “The events this morning are tragic and shocking, a man has sadly lost his life and we’ll be offering as much support as we can to his family during this deeply distressing time.

“Our priority is catching those responsible. While we’ve spoken to a number of people who were inside the club at the time, we still need to hear from anyone who was there and who saw, or may have filmed, what happened.”

Police are urging people who were in the nightclub at the time to come forward and have set up a webpage where members of the public can send relevant information, photos and videos: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L32-PO1.