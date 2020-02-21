Manchester United greats gather for Harry Gregg funeral

Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among the mourners at the funeral taking place in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

Sir Alex Ferguson arrives for the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg.

Alex Ferguson and Denis Law (behind) at the funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg takes place at St Patrick's Church in Coleraine.

Among the mourners to arrive at the church were former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Sir Bobby Charlton and former striker Denis Law.

Family members carry the coffin of former Manchester United goalkeeper, Munich air crash survivor, Harry Gregg after the church service of his funeral at St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine, Northern Ireland on February 21, 2020

Manchester United greats Sir Bobby Charlton, Sir Alex Ferguson and Denis Law are among mourners who have gathered for the funeral of club hero Harry Gregg.

The former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper was hailed for his courage after the Munich air disaster in February 1958, in which 23 people were killed.

He died earlier this week aged 87.

His funeral is being held at St Patrick’s Parish Church in Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

Gregg survived the Munich crash and twice returned to the burning fuselage to drag United team-mates and strangers to safety.

He rescued United players Sir Bobby and Dennis Viollet from the BEA Flight 609, as well as a 20-month-old baby and her badly injured pregnant mother.

BBC NI sports presenter Stephen Watson, who delivered a eulogy, said Gregg was tormented by guilt and grief after Munich.

“Harry Gregg’s notoriety because of the Munich air crash came at a price – it cast a shadow over his life that he found difficult to dispel, but he always carried it with grace,” he told a packed church.

“Harry was determined that even though Munich shaped his destiny, it would not shape his life.

“Harry’s actions, though, on the runway that fateful day meant he transcended sporting greatness.

“He was called the Hero of Munich, but he always wanted to be remembered simply as a footballer and a coach of some repute.

“In his own words: ‘I’m Harry Gregg from 34 Windsor Avenue in Coleraine who played football – I was useful on some days and rubbish on others. That’s how I want to be remembered. Not for something that happened on a spur of a moment’.

“Harry Gregg. What an incredible man, and what a remarkable life. We will never forget you. We celebrate your life today.”

In nine years at United, Gregg played 247 times, including in a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday just 13 days after the Munich tragedy.

Gregg became the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when Sir Matt Busby’s United paid Doncaster £23,000 in 1957 and he was voted the best keeper at the World Cup a year later.

He won just 25 caps for his country during an international career that was hampered by injury.

Gregg had spells with Windsor Park Swifts, the reserve team of Linfield, and his local club Coleraine before moving to England to sign for Doncaster at the age of 18, and played for Rovers between 1952 and 1957.

When he retired from playing, a managerial career followed, with spells in charge of Shrewsbury, Swansea, Crewe and Carlisle.

The legendary Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

<b>37 Harry's game.. the last one (v Scotland 12/10/1963) Harry Gregg will forever be regarded as one of the greatest players Northern Ireland has ever had. He was an inspirational goalkeeper for the great Peter Doherty's outstanding side that reached the World Cup finals in 1958 and was seen as a true Windsor Park hero. It was fitting then that his last international appearance at the ground ended in a victory. Taking on Scotland in the British Championship, Gregg, winning his 24th cap out of 25, made vital saves as Northern Ireland won 2-1.

Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper, Harry Gregg, dives to save the ball during the international soccer match between Northern Ireland and Scotland at Windsor Park, Belfast, in this Oct. 3, 1959 file photo. Gregg was a reliable goalkeeper who played in 48 shutouts for Manchester United. When he climbed into the wreckage of a smashed up plane at Munich airport 50 years ago, Gregg was saving lives instead of shots.