Man’s BMW parked at Heathrow while abroad ‘was taken to NI on the ferry’

A man who left his car at Heathrow Airport before catching a long-haul flight has told of his horror after discovering that his £18,000 BMW was driven to Northern Ireland while he was away.

Ravi Joshi, from Warwickshire, left his beloved 5 Series with what he thought was a meet-and-greet parking service on December 6.

He then flew to India to take care of his mother, who is suffering from cancer.

Mr Joshi bought the parking space via a price comparison website called Ezybook Airport Parking for £122.69.

Despite becoming suspicious by the “unprofessional and immature” nature of the men he handed the keys to, the 42-year-old had “no other option” but to proceed with his journey and hope for the best.

However, when he returned 30 days later, Mr Joshi was devastated to find that his grey family saloon had been vandalised.

“It was taken to Belfast but returned back to Heathrow Airport in a damaged condition.

“I’m not sure for what reason it was taken,” he told this newspaper.

“I figured it out from a ferry receipt that was thrown on the floor of the car.”

Not only had the bonnet been dented, the headlight and indicator smashed, the ABS braking system broken and the engine ruined, but the vehicle also had an additional 2,400 miles on the clock.

Ravi Joshi found a StenaLine ticket in his destroyed BMW indicating it had been driven to Belfast after he parked it at Heathrow Airport.

While he was away, the BMW was spotted in Sussex, north London, west London and Cairnryan in Scotland, where it was loaded onto a Stena Line ferry to Belfast.

The ferry receipt shows that two passengers made the 7.30am crossing on December 21.

“This has taken a heavy toll on me,” Mr Joshi explained.

“It’s been a total misery and has given me nightmares. We were standing in the freezing cold for two hours waiting for the car at Heathrow.”

Mr Joshi reported the incident to police and decided to drive home.

However, due to the damage, he was forced to stop at a service station and shell out £150 for a hotel where he spent the night with his wife and their two children.

“I only realised the extent of damage once I entered the M25, and to my horror the engine got overheated and my car was not even exceeding 20mph on the motorway due to a broken coolant system,” he added.

“My family was left traumatised in freezing conditions.”

After paying another £350 on a recovery truck to take the vehicle back to his home in Rugby, Mr Joshi was informed by his insurance company that the car was a write-off, meaning he’ll lose his eight-year no-claims bonus. The IT consultant has since received numerous fixed penalty notice fines through the post after the car was caught illegally parked in a range of locations while he was in India.

Mr Joshi, who thought the parking fee was a bargain, said that with the benefit of hindsight he would have just got a taxi to the airport.

No one from Ezybook picked up the phone when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

A Metropolitan Police investigation is under way following similar reports of damaged or missing vehicles from customers.

Heathrow Airport encourages passengers to use only trusted services.