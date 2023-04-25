Many more flights carrying British nationals to take off from Sudan, says Sunak

“Many more” flights carrying British nationals will leave Sudan into tomorrow, Rishi Sunak has said, after the first plane took off from the conflict-torn nation on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said “over a thousand” UK citizens in Sudan have been contacted, with officials from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) having spoken to hundreds already.

Mr Sunak said: “We’ve got an operation up and running, with over a hundred people on the ground, thousands of people in Sudan – British nationals – being contacted, and hopefully many of them will make their way to the airport where we have the ability now to evacuate them safely over the next 24 hours in very significant numbers, and that’s what we’re determined to deliver.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

UK citizens were being processed for evacuation at an airfield near war-torn Khartoum on Tuesday after an RAF mission was launched during a “volatile” ceasefire brokered between the warring factions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman confirmed that the first departure had taken place from the Wadi Saeedna site, headed for RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.