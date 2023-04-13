McDonald: Sinn Fein shares US foreign policy concerns but boycott ‘wrong choice’

People awaiting the arrival of US President Joe Biden in Dundalk, Co Louth (Niall Carson/PA) — © Niall Carson

Mary Lou McDonald has said there is no ambiguity about Sinn Fein’s stance on US foreign policy, but she insisted Irish issues will be her “port of call” when speaking to Joe Biden.

The Sinn Fein leader indicated that she shares concerns about America’s role in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as the country’s support for Israel, but said a boycott of the US president’s address to the Irish parliament is the “wrong choice”.

People Before Profit is to boycott the historic speech by Mr Biden to both houses of the Oireachtas over objections to his foreign policy.

The party said the move is due to Mr Biden’s record on Palestine, Iraq, and Nato expansion – as well as the “absence of opportunity for Dail parties to ask questions”.

Sinn Fein Party leader Mary Lou McDonald is to meet US President Joe Biden during his Irish visit (Liam McBurney/PA) — © Liam McBurney

Ms McDonald heaped praise on the US contribution to the peace process, but said Sinn Fein’s concerns about aspects of Washington’s foreign policy are well known.

She did not commit to raising any such concerns with the US president when she meets him as part of the visit.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme, Ms McDonald said “there wouldn’t have been a peace process without America”.

Asked directly if she shares left-wing criticisms of US foreign policy, she said: “Of course I do. And those are legitimate criticisms. I very much doubt that anybody in the American administration is unaware of the wide criticism of many of their foreign policy stances.”

Questioned whether she would raise concerns about Israel with the president, she added: “I’ll meet him today. I’m not sure what opportunity I will have to have any length of a conversation with him.

“My first port of call with the president is Ireland and Irish affairs, marking progress, marking their contribution, but my position as regards Palestine, the rights of the Palestinian people, and Israeli apartheid are well, well documented.

“There is nobody with any ambiguous or lack of clarity of my or Sinn Fein’s position on all of those matters. Today, this visit is about Ireland.

“This visit is about the political impasse that we have here.

“The political opportunities that I want us to grasp with both hands, and the United States of America is a partner in that, and for the criticism of their foreign policy, be very clear, Ireland, building peace in Ireland, the success of all of this, is very much an American foreign policy triumph, and is very, very much to their credit.”