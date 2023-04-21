Men in court over alleged murder plot with late Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba who was fatally shot by armed police in Streatham Hill, south London, in September 2002 (Family handout/PA) — © INQUEST

A group of men have appeared at the Old Bailey accused of plotting with Chris Kaba to murder another young man.

The offence relates to a shooting in Hackney Road in Tower Hamlets, east London, on August 30 last year in which the victim survived.

On September 5 last year, father-to-be Mr Kaba, 24, died after he was hit by a single gunshot fired by an armed officer in Streatham Hill, south London.

On Friday, Shemiah Bell, Hamza Abdi, Connel Bamgboye and Simeon Glasgow appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside and High Down prisons.

The other two defendants, Marcus Pottinger, 20, from Brixton, and Carl Tagoe, 28, of no fixed address, were not required to attend the hearing.

According to the indictment, all six men are accused of conspiring together and with Mr Kaba to murder Brendon Malutshi on August 30 last year.

A second charge alleges they conspired together and with Mr Kaba to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Malutshi.

They are further charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and with intent to cause fear of violence on Hackney Road, in Tower Hamlets on the same date.

Abdi is charged with assisting an offender by driving an unnamed male away from the scene of the shooting in a Range Rover with intent to impede the apprehension and prosecution of that person.

It is alleged he committed the offence “knowing or believing that person to be guilty of attempted murder or some other relevant offence”.

Pottinger is charged with four further firearms offences allegedly committed on December 16 last year.

It is alleged he had a .32 Rimfire Calibre Revolver in Samuel Johnson Close in Streatham, south west London, with intent to cause fear of violence.

During the hearing, Judge Simon Mayo KC confirmed that a plea hearing would take place on May 2 with a provisional trial from November 13.

Bell, 31, from Lambeth; Abdi, 23, from Wandsworth; Bamgboye, 28, from Lambeth; and Glasgow, 30, of Lambeth, were further remanded into custody.

Last month, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded its homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of Mr Kaba and referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.