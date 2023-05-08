Met defends officers after suspect tasered and dogs shot in front of witnesses

The Metropolitan Police has defended its officers after a suspect was tasered and two dogs were shot in front of screaming witnesses.

Footage posted on social media showed officers pursuing a man holding the two dogs on a short lead along a canal in Limehouse, east London on Sunday afternoon.

The situation then appeared to become heated, as the man was tasered to the floor and the animals were shot dead.

Commenting on the incident, police said officers “have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused.”

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called just after 5pm on Sunday May 7 to a woman being attacked by a dog in Commercial Road, E14.

“Officers attended the location where the aggressive behaviour of two dogs was of considerable concern and posed a significant threat to them.

“A man was arrested in connection with the incident for having a dog dangerously out of control and assault offences. He has been taken into police custody.

“A Taser was discharged by police.”

The statement continued: “No person was taken to hospital.

“Both dogs were destroyed by police at the scene.

“This is never an easy decision for any officer to take, but police have a duty to act where necessary before any further injury is caused.

“The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards will review the circumstances of the incident.”