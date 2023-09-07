Met officer appears in court charged with raping woman at knifepoint

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court after allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint before forcing her into his car.

Pc Cliff Mitchell, 23, did not give an indication of plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to six counts of rape, one count of making threats to kill and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

The court heard that earlier this week Mitchell approached his victim with a knife and told her to put her arms behind her back, before tying her up with cable ties and putting tape over her mouth.

He said he would kill her if she screamed, it is alleged.

Later, having been forced into Mitchell’s car, the woman told him to pull over saying she felt sick.

She then ran off in an attempt to escape before Mitchell allegedly chased her down the street and tried to get her back into his car, the court heard.

A passer-by noticed what was going on and managed to get her in her vehicle.

Mitchell’s car was located by police using automatic number plate recognition and he was arrested and charged on Thursday.

In addition to the alleged rape this week, he also faces rape charges which date back as far as 2020.

Before the court appearance, Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said in a statement: “These are horrific allegations and the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are investigating.

“This is an active investigation and inquiries continue at pace.

“The arrest of a serving police officer on suspicion of such serious offences is extremely concerning and I recognise will cause considerable concern among London’s communities.

“I share those concerns and have made an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Mitchell is a member of the Met’s West Area Basic Command Unit and has been suspended from duty.

He is part-way through a police training degree, the court heard.

He will next appear at Croydon Court on October 5.