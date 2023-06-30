Michael Douglas leads tributes to ‘wonderful actor’ Alan Arkin

Michael Douglas has led tributes to fellow actor Alan Arkin as an “wonderful actor” who “left an indelible mark on our industry”.

The American actor, who won an Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine, received Academy Award nods for The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming, The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter and Argo.

Arkin’s death at the age of 89 was announced by his family on Friday.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony released a statement through Arkin’s publicist to the PA news agency following their father’s death.

(Right-left) Winners of the acting awards Alan Arkin, Dame Helen Mirren, Jennifer Hudson and Forest Whitaker (PA)

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man,” they said.

“A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin recently starred in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, as the agent of a once successful actor turned teacher – played by Wall Street star Douglas.

On Instagram, Douglas wrote: “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and consummate professionalism over the past 70 years has left an indelible mark on our industry.

“My experience of working with Alan were some of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed. Sincere condolences to his wife, Suzanne, and his family.”

During his long career, Arkin worked with directors such as Tim Burton in fantasy romance Edward Scissorhands, Ben Affleck in historical drama Argo and Mike Nichols in satirical black comedy Catch-22.

On Twitter, John Cusack wrote: “RIP to a true deserving honest to god legendary talent.”

He starred alongside alongside Arkin in romantic comedy films Grosse Pointe Blank in 1997 and America’s Sweethearts in 2001.

John Cusack (Anthony Devlin/PA)

High Fidelity star Cusack also wrote: “So sad about Alan – my thoughts are with his son Adam and all his loved ones – your father spread light everywhere he went – every experience I had with him – I feel like he challenged me to be a better person just by sharing his insights into humans his wicked sense of humour, his intelligence and by his presence alone – what a guy.”

When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal also hailed him as “one of our greatest actors” and said he “cherished” working with him on America’s Sweethearts.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hilarious, heartbreaking, and the ability to be terrifying, his range was amazing.”

In the 2006 comedy Little Miss Sunshine, he plays the cranky father of Greg Kinnear as he sets out with the family on a road trip so they can take his daughter to a beauty pageant.

The film – also starring Steve Carell, Toni Collette and Bryan Cranston – would also take home a writing award at the Oscars following four nominations.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Also a theatre and film director, a voice actor, and musician, through his group The Tarriers, Arkin had two hits – Cindy Oh Cindy and The Banana Boat Song – in the UK singles chart.

He was then a founding member of the Second City improvisational troupe, and continued to record music, including several children’s albums, with his group The Babysitters.

Arkin directed the original 1972 Broadway version of Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys, which earned him a Tony nod and run for hundreds of performances.

His children also starred in his directional debut People Soup, which was Oscar nominated in 1969 as a short.

Arkin also starred in and directed dark comedy Little Murders about a woman introducing her boyfriend to her family who live in a crime-filled neighbourhood.

In the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman, which began in 2014, he appeared as the voice of American writer JD Salinger.

Actor Paul Reiser, who also stars in The Kominsky Method, wrote on Twitter that a “world without” Arkin is “not so great”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He also said in the post: “Getting to know him – and getting a laugh out of him – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”

Better Call Saul star Michael McKean, who acted alongside Arkin in And Starring Pancho Villa As Himself, wrote on Twitter: “Charming, hilarious, and armed with a flawless bullshit detector, he was pure pleasure to be with.

“Rest in peace, Alan. Nobody better, ever.”

Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow also wrote: “Very sad to learn of the death of Alan Arkin.

“Such a lovely person – of course, a great actor. It was a privilege to work with him in The Last Unicorn. For me he will always be ‘Schmendrick’ my invaluable magician companion on our search for other unicorns.”

Born in New York City in 1934 to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, Arkin moved to Los Angeles when he was 11.

He studied acting at Los Angeles City College, California State University and Bennington College in Vermont, and married a fellow student, Jeremy Yaffe.

They had two sons, Adam and Matthew, before divorcing in 1961.

Arkin then married actress-writer Barbara Dana, and they had a son, Anthony.

All his children became actors, with Adam Arkin taking a starring role in Chicago Hope.

He is survived by his third wife Suzanne Newlander, sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus and Abigail, and great-grandson Elliott.