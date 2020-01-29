Michael Kerr murder probe officers arrest man in Birmingham

Police investigating the murder of Michael Kerr, the former BBC announcer found beaten to death in his Bangor home, have arrested a man.

The body of the 68-year-old was discovered inside his Birch Drive home on Tuesday, November 19.

He was a former television and radio announcer with BBC Northern Ireland during the 1970s and '80s.

Police believe Mr Kerr was either attacked after disturbing intruders in his home or was murdered because of a personal vendetta.

They are working on the assumption answers could lie in the local community and there is the possibility the killer - or killers - fled the home in bloodstained clothing.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Birmingham on Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder and taken to a Belfast police station for questioning.

Murder victim Michael Kerr