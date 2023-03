Migrant deaths trial: Driver told to lift cigarettes, not people, court told

Christopher Kennedy denies being involved in a people-smuggling plot.

Video of Christopher Kennedy in his cab arriving at the port of Purfleet in Essex (Essex Police/PA)

A lorry driver accused of being a member of a people-smuggling ring linked to the deaths of 39 migrants has told jurors he only agreed to move cigarettes “for a bit of extra cash”.

Christopher Kennedy, 24, of Keady, County Armagh, allegedly picked up two trailer-loads of people from Purfleet in Essex, after they were transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium on October 11 and 18 last year.

On October 23 last year another driver, Maurice Robinson, collected a trailer and discovered 39 Vietnamese people had suffocated on the same route.

CCTV of Christopher Kennedy arriving at Purfleet Port to pick up the trailer on the morning of October 11 2019 (Essex Police/PA)

Giving evidence in his Old Bailey trial, Kennedy told how his boss Caolan Gormley, who he knew from County Armagh, asked him to lift cigarettes.

He denied knowing that a trailer he took to be uploaded in Orsett, Essex, on October 11 last year, contained people.

Kennedy said he grew up on a farm, the eldest of four siblings, and became an HGV driver at the age of 19, despite driving-related offences dating back to the age of 13.

He was handed an eight-month ban after he was stopped on May 3 2018 driving a lorry with the wrong number plate, in Belfast.

On June 3 2019, Mr Gormley gave him a job as an HGV driver for £550 a week.

Kennedy told jurors about typical jobs transporting chickens and milk around England, and doing Amazon delivery work.

In early October last year, the defendant said Mr Gormley told him to get a cheap phone “for picking up a load of cigarettes”.

Kennedy said: “He was talking to me on the phone asking would I be interested in a bit of extra cash.

“I asked him what doing, and he said just lifting cigarettes. Obviously I agreed to do it for a bit of extra cash.”

He told jurors he was offered £600 a time.

CCTV footage from Orsett Golf Club of a lorry driven by Christopher Kennedy, on the morning of October 11, 2019 (Essex Police/PA)

James Scobie QC, defending, asked: “Were you ever paid for any illegal load?”

Kennedy said: “No.”

The lawyer said: “Did he tell you where these loads were coming from?”

The defendant said: “No, he didn’t say.

“I thought they were just evading duty, being smuggled in.”

On October 11 last year, Kennedy said Mr Gormley told him to go to Orsett after he picked up the trailer in Purfleet using codes he was given.

Mr Scobie said: “Did you know what was to happen when you get there?”

Kennedy said: “No. I was told go there and stop and wait and that was it.”

He added that he was instructed to wait in his cab and someone would come and unload.

“I was told not to look in the trailer. Just cigarettes and that was it,” he said.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Kennedy’s lorry coming and going from Orsett, along with a number of vehicles.

Mr Scobie said: “We now know there was a number of people got into those vehicles. Did you see that at any stage?”

Kennedy said: “No, never.”

The defendant said the name of haulier boss Ronan Hughes only came up on October 11.

Mr Scobie asked: “What did you understand was his role in these illegal goings-on?”

Kennedy said: “It was his trailer, his load.”

Recalling events of October 14 last year, the defendant said Hughes had called to see if he was “happy enough to do the same another day as I had done on the 11th.”

En route to the Channel Tunnel entrance in France with a load of wine, Kennedy said he stopped at a Pidou supermarket to buy Red Bull and a baguette.

When he reached Coquelles, 20 migrants were found by border officials among Kennedy’s wine consignment, jurors heard.

Kennedy, who was sent on his way, later reported that the load was fine, adding in a message: “I stopped at Pidou like a clown. Boss man going mad.”

He explained to jurors that the migrants must have smuggled themselves aboard the trailer at Pidou.

After the incident, Kennedy said he ditched his burner phone and got a new one at Lakeside, in Thurrock.

On October 17, Mr Gormley allegedly told him to expect to pick up another load of cigarettes the next day.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Kennedy picking up the trailer at Purfleet and driving straight to the pick-up point in Orsett.

Boxes of Mrs Crimble’s macaroons were rejected due to human contamination on October 18 last year (Kent Police/PA)

Afterwards, Hughes allegedly arranged to meet him at Thurrock services so he could “check” the legitimate load of biscuits.

When he inspected the trailer loaded with macaroons and Bakewell tarts, Hughes allegedly said it needed to be “cleaned”.

Asked to describe the biscuits, Kennedy said: “They were all squashed. The top row of the pallets. There was like footprints and bottles and stuff.”

When he confronted Hughes about it, he just “shrugged it off”, Kennedy said.

Jurors heard that the consignment of Mrs Crimble’s macaroons was rejected on delivery in Kent.

Kennedy, Eamonn Harrison, 23, of Co Down, and Valentin Calota, 37, of Birmingham, have denied being involved in a people-smuggling plot.

Harrison, and Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Basildon, Essex, deny 39 counts of manslaughter, which Hughes, 41, of Co Armagh, and Robinson, 26, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, have admitted.

The court has heard Mr Gormley was arrested but is not a defendant in the case.