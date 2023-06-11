Minister Paul Scully fails to make Tory shortlist to be London mayoral candidate

Minister for London Paul Scully did not make the shortlist to be the Tory candidate to take on Sadiq Khan (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Government minister Paul Scully has failed to make it on to the Conservative shortlist to be the party candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in next year’s London mayoral race.

The minister for London announced his candidacy last month and was seen as a frontrunner for the Tory nomination.

Mr Scully said he was “disappointed” by the decision but praised the “incredible” support his short-lived campaign had received.

Former Downing Street adviser Daniel Korski and London Assembly Member (AM) Susan Hall have both announced that they made the cut.

Several reports state that Mozammel Hossain KC is the third candidate to have been selected despite not publicly announcing his intention to run.

The contestants will take part in hustings from Monday until July 3 before members are given the chance to vote for their preferred candidate between July 4-18.

The chosen candidate is expected to be announced on July 19.

Wes Streeting, Labour’s shadow health secretary, suggested the Tories had avoided selecting Mr Scully to go through to the next round because Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration is “toxic” to voters.

Mr Scully, seen as an ally of Boris Johnson, had said he would look to follow in the footsteps of the former prime minister in a bid to “reach out beyond” tribal lines if he was selected.

The MP for Sutton and Cheam had vowed to fight Labour mayor Mr Khan’s decision to expand the ultra low emission zone (Ulez) scheme and pledged to build more housing.

In a statement, Mr Scully told the PA news agency: “While I’m disappointed by today’s decision, I’d like to extend my deepest gratitude to Team Scully, the many volunteers, activists, councillors, AMs and MPs across London who supported my campaign.

“Your dedication and scale of support has been incredible.”

Mr Streeting said: “There’s a very simple explanation for the Conservative Party not shortlisting their Minister for London to be their London mayoral candidate: their Government is toxic.

“It’s not that they have no confidence in Paul Scully, it’s that they have no confidence in their own record.”

Mr Korski is a former adviser to David Cameron and businessman who has seen his campaign endorsed by Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

The son of Polish refugees said he was “delighted to have made it through to the next phase” of the selection process.

“Our campaign is about rebuilding the London dream. I’m glad to have received such fantastic support,” he tweeted.

Ms Hall, a former leader of Harrow Council, said she was “honoured” to have progressed.

“I am the candidate Sadiq Khan fears the most, because I will expose him, defeat him and clean up the mess he has left behind,” she said.

Mr Khan is vying for a historic third term in City Hall at the May election.

The Conservatives have been approached for comment.