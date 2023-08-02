Missing man who fell into river after ‘altercation’ is named

Police are continuing to search for Sean Day, 29, who fell down an embankment into the River Wye in Hereford in the early hours of Saturday (PA/West Mercia Police)

A man who fell into a river prompting police to arrest three others on suspicion of murder has been named.

Sean Day, 29, fell down an embankment and went into the River Wye near Victoria Bridge in Hereford, in the early hours of Saturday morning, West Mercia Police said.

The police, West Mercia Search and Rescue and Hereford and Worcestershire Fire Service are continuing searches of the river to try and find Sean after they were called to the scene just after midnight.

Three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident have been released on police bail while detectives continue to investigate what happened.

The men, aged 34, 28 and 24, were arrested when new information was received that Mr Day had allegedly been involved in an altercation.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the Quay Street or Castle Green area of Hereford between the hours of 10.30pm on Friday July 28 and 12.30am on Saturday July 29 who may have seen or heard a disturbance or person in distress near to the riverside to get in contact.

Detective Inspector Mark Walters said: “As our inquiries continue, we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area late on Friday night and shortly after midnight on Saturday morning, in particular anyone who may have witnessed or heard a disturbance near to the riverbank.”