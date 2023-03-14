Mixed week forecast as wintry blast makes way for mild and wet conditions

Britain is set to see a week of “unsettled” weather as chilly blasts of snow and ice are replaced by milder conditions.

Snow, rain, frost and sunny intervals are “all on the cards” for Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

The forecaster issued a yellow weather warning for ice and snow for Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning, with much of the northern and central parts of England also under snow alert.

It warned travellers could face delays by road, bus or train.

The warning stated: “A band of showers, heavy at times, will move eastwards during the morning to give a few hours of rain, sleet and snow before clearing to the east of County Down early this afternoon.

“Some places will see a spell of snow which could lead to temporary accumulations of a few centimetres and difficult travel conditions.”

A yellow warning for snow in Shetland is in place until Wednesday.

A snow plough out near Carrshield in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) — © Owen Humphreys

A number of flood alerts and flood warnings are also in place across England.

It came after a blustery start to the week for much of England and Wales, with showers and coastal gales.

Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri said: “As we head through the second half of the week, conditions turn milder, wetter and windier from the west.

“This change to milder conditions will be preceded by some snow over parts of northern England and Scotland later on Wednesday, mainly over higher ground.”