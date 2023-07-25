Modern slavery reports have doubled in UK care industry

Reports of modern slavery in the UK care industry more than doubled in the first three months of this year.

The anti-slavery charity Unseen, a government-approved helpline, told BBC Radio 4’s File On 4 programme they heard from 109 potential victims exploited for personal or financial gain between January and March, twice as many as the same period 12 months earlier.

Unseen said thousands of care sector vacancies had been filled in the past year had been filled by overseas staff after the Government had made it easier for them to work in the sector.

Former independent anti-slavery commissioner Sara Thornton said the newly passed Illegal Migration Bill will make it harder to support many vulnerable victims due to the threat of deportation.

She said: “Victims of modern slavery are extremely vulnerable.

“They will be in terror of the people who’ve trafficked or enslaved them, who will tell them there’s no point going to the police or the local authority or a charity because they won’t support you.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said its dedicated team was dealing with more than 3,500 active investigations in England in Wales but fewer than 2% of reports results in charges last year.

The Gangmasters And Labour Abuse Authority told the programme it was involved in more than 300 ongoing investigations in the care sector.

File On 4 is on BBC Radio 4 at 8pm on Tuesday.