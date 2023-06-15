Mordaunt: MPs must do what they think is right when voting on Johnson report

Penny Mordaunt has said MPs must do what they think is right when they vote on the Johnson report (Victoria Jones/PA)

MPs are expected to have a free vote on whether to approve a report which found Boris Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt confirmed the Privileges Committee report will be debated on Monday June 19 – the same date as Mr Johnson’s 59th birthday.

Ms Mordaunt said the motion will “ask the House to approve” the report and will be amendable.

She advised MPs to read the report before taking a decision in a process she described as “painful” and “sad”, adding: “But all of us must do what we think is right and others must leave us alone to do so.”

Boris Johnson deliberately misled Parliament, a report has found (Victoria Jones/PA)

The committee recommended a 90-day suspension for Mr Johnson, which he will escape having resigned as an MP, and said he should not receive a pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.

Mr Johnson was said to have deliberately misled MPs with his partygate denials and accused of being complicit in a campaign of abuse and intimidation, with the former prime minister hitting out at the “deranged conclusion”.

Ms Mordaunt told the Commons: “I think it’s worth reminding this House that the Privileges Committee is there to defend this House, our rights and our privileges.

“The committee and the investigation that they carried out was set up unanimously by this House, we asked them to do this work.

“The membership of the committee was established, again, unanimously by this House and, as many members have pointed out, it had a Conservative majority on it.

“I want to put on record my thanks to the committee and, as I hear from a sedentary position (from Conservative MP Andrew Selous), yes, members of that committee doing their duty.

“My advice to all MPs having had the committee carry out the work we asked them to do is to read the report, is to make their own judgments about it and take the task that is our privilege to do seriously and soberly, and members should use their own judgment on that.

“I can confirm that the motion before us will be voteable, it will be amendable and it is House business so I am expecting a free vote.”

Ms Mordaunt added: “These are difficult matters for the House, we have to look at the evidence, we have to look at the report but we’re talking about people who are friends and colleagues, it will be a painful process and a sad process for all of us, the task that we face on Monday.

“But all of us must do what we think is right and others must leave us alone to do so.”

Ms Mordaunt’s remarks came in response to shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire, with the Conservative MP noting her Labour counterpart had focused on “wrongs and gongs”.

Ms Debbonaire earlier said: “Boris Johnson lied. He lied to MPs. He lied to the people of this country. He lied to nurses, doctors, care workers, bus drivers, everyone who was putting their own lives at risk during the pandemic.

“Why does this matter? Because people sacrificed so much and they deserved a prime minister who values truth and honour, one who leads by example, and it turns out they didn’t have one.”