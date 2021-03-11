More must be done to tackle violence against women, urge NI politicians

The suspected kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard highlights the urgent need for more to be done to tackle violence against women, an Alliance councillor has said.

The 33-year-old marketing executive vanished while walking home from a friend's flat in south London last week.

Human remains - which have not yet been formally identified - were later found in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, by detectives investigating Ms Everard's disappearance. The case has prompted an outpouring of shock and anger as women across the country shared their own experiences of feeling unsafe.

Councillor Sorcha Eastwood took to social media earlier this week to detail some of her own experiences of "unacceptable behaviour", which she says was "a feature of life" for herself and her peers growing up.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council member told the Belfast Telegraph: "I met with some young people last week who spoke about their issues around personal safety, especially at night. I was shocked to hear some of their stories and it made me realise that not much has changed in the 25 years when I was their age.

"It's absolutely terrifying that for those young people, who obviously grew up in a completely different world to me, all those same problems still exist. Unfortunately social media is also making them both more accessible and vulnerable but yet we still haven't tackled the problem in terms of the societal response."

Ms Eastwood says she felt compelled to talk about her own experiences in light of the Sarah Everard case.

"It's hard to pick out a single one as there have been too many.

"It was everything from general inappropriateness to over-familiarity and as you get older and start going out at night, it might have been someone trying to hold your hand on a train or following you off it," she said.

"I remember my mum coaching me on how to walk with purpose and as if you're not to be messed with while also having something like an umbrella to defend yourself with.

"At the end of the day the responsibility is not mine, it's to make sure that we have a society where people don't think it's OK to go out and attack, molest or assault people, particularly women."

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said the case shows that more needs to be done to protect women and ensure everyone feels safe on our streets no matter where they live."

"The news of Sarah's disappearance and the ongoing inquiries will be deeply distressing for so many in our society," the SDLP deputy leader added.

"The reports have sent shockwaves across our community and women of all ages have shared stories of feeling unsafe in their own streets."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said "every woman should feel safe to walk our streets without fear of harassment or violence", after Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick sought to reassure people but acknowledged women in London "will be worried and may well be feeling scared".