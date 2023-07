More than 100,000 appointments cancelled due to latest strike by junior doctors

Thousands of hospital appointments had to be rescheduled during the latest strike action by junior doctors (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than 100,000 hospital appointments and procedures in England were cancelled due to the latest strike by junior doctors, figures show.

Some 101,977 inpatient and outpatient appointments had to be rescheduled as a result of the industrial action that took place from July 13 to 18.

A further 1,160 mental health and learning disability appointments were rescheduled, along with 186 appointments at community hospitals, meaning a total of 103,323 appointments did not take place.

The figures are likely to underestimate the true scale of disruption, which was part of a long-running dispute over pay, as not all NHS trusts were able to supply data for publication by NHS England.

The number of inpatient and outpatient hospital appointments cancelled since the current spell of industrial action began in December 2022 now stands at 698,813.

Together with additional cancellations in mental health, learning disability and community settings, the overall cumulative total has now passed 750,000.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “These figures show the huge ongoing impact of industrial action for patients and their families, and the scale of disruption is likely to be even greater, with many services avoiding scheduling appointments for strike days.

“We are continuing to see a massive cumulative impact on NHS services and our hard-working staff as they do all they can to maintain safe patient services while tackling a record backlog.

“Ahead of strikes tomorrow, people should continue to use 999 for life-threatening situations, and for everything else, use 111 online or community services such as GPs or pharmacies.”

Thousands of consultants across England will begin a 48-hour strike over pay at 7am on Thursday.

Health leaders have warned that planned care will come to a “virtual standstill”, with senior medics providing only emergency Christmas Day-style cover.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is disappointing that thousands of appointments and procedures had to be postponed over the last week as a result of the BMA’s (British Medical Association’s) strike action, hindering efforts to cut NHS waiting lists.

“My door is always open to discuss non-pay issues, but this pay award is final so I urge the BMA to end its strikes immediately.”

Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive at NHS Providers said the number of cancelled appointments is “bound to soar” when senior doctors strike.

Ms Cordery said: “Trust leaders understand the strength of feeling among staff.

“The NHS has had to deal with eight straight months of disruptive and demoralising industrial action. Costly strikes can’t become the norm.”

“There will be a long-lasting effect on already low staff morale and satisfaction.

“The less valued overworked NHS staff feel, the more patients are at risk.”