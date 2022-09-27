Mortgage lenders withdraw some deals after pound falls

Some banks and building societies have withdrawn mortgage deals after the pound fell at the start of the week, fuelling forecasts of a sharp rise in interest rates.

Halifax said it would stop mortgages with product fees, while Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society stopped mortgage offers for new customers - but said submitted applications would still be processed.

Virgin Money has one branch in Belfast while Skipton has none in Northern Ireland. Halifax, the UK's largest mortgage lender, has a substantial presence here.

It comes as the pound fell sharply against the dollar on Monday. In response, the Bank of England said it would "not hesitate" to hike interest rates.

Speaking to the BBC, chief executive of Belfast Chamber Simon Hamilton said there are also fears for Northern Ireland businesses.

“What we have seen in recent days has troubled many businesses,” he said. “Businesses are concerned about what the next number of months and number of years are going to hold.

"It’s troubling for businesses to see a government who look like they don’t know what they are doing. It is negligent not to have ministers around that table taking some decisions that could help businesses through that tough time.”

In Asia currency market trade on Tuesday, the pound rose by more than 1% to top $1.08.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng over the weekend pledged more tax cuts following on from Friday's mini-budget - where the biggest tax cuts were announced for 50 years.

The plans will also require a large increase in government borrowing, promoting concerns amongst investors about the ability of the government to meet the debt.

The Bank of England said it would make a full assessment as to whether it should change interest rates at its next meeting on November 3.

Meanwhile, it's been predicted interest rates could more than double by next spring to 5.8%, from their current level of 2.25% to curb inflation.