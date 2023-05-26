Most poisonous plant in the UK discovered at dog deaths hotspot near Lough Neagh

Hemlock Water Dropwort found near the shores of Lough Neagh

Large quantities of a plant described as the most poisonous in Britain and Ireland have been found in Co Antrim, close to the shores of Lough Neagh.

Hemlock Water Dropwort was discovered near an area where a dog died after being taken for a walk a week ago.

A “highly poisonous” algae was also found.

A number of other dogs died close to the area last year.

An investigation carried out by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council found “no evidence” the deaths were linked to contact with the water.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) said Hemlock Water Dropwort was “highly toxic” to both humans and animals.

After it was contacted about the death of the dog on May 19, it sent an official to the area.

The NIEA said: “A water quality inspector visited the area following the report to investigate if there was evidence of an algal bloom in the water.

“No visual evidence of an algal bloom, dead fish or any other signs of water pollution, including sewage, were detected.

“During a site inspection on May 23, a large amount of toxic but fairly common Hemlock Water Dropwort was also observed growing in the wooded area along Rea’s Wood.

“Hemlock Water Dropwort is perhaps the most poisonous indigenous plan.

“This is a native plant, not an invasive species, and it grows mostly in wet meadows along river courses and lakes.

“It is highly toxic to humans and domesticated animals if ingested. The roots are more toxic than the above-ground parts.

“The results have been shared with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, which has erected signage warning the public of the presence of blue-green algae and Hemlock Water Dropwort in the area.

“Dog owners should be aware of the dangers posed by all poisonous plants and algae growing in the environment, but especially along riverbanks and in wet grassland or the edges of lakes.”

The assessment also confirmed the presence of a blue-green algae known as Microcystis in the vicinity of Rea’s Wood.

“As a precautionary measure, a water sample was taken for algal analyses,” the NIEA said.

“No blue-green algae was found in the sample.

“Further samples were collected at Rea’s wood, and analysis confirmed the presence of an algae called Microcystis, in small amounts,” the NIEA said

“Microcystis is a blue-green algae which can produce toxins that are highly poisonous and often fatal to pets.”

Hemlock Water Dropwort is common in shallow water and wet ground.

Its roots, which are sometimes mistaken for parsnips, are the most toxic part of the plant and are often exposed on river banks or washed up after floods.

Larne Borough Council cleared 15 kilos of root from the beach at Drain’s Bay after the death of a dog in the area in 2014.

It is believed flooding may have disturbed the riverbank and swept Hemlock Water Dropwort downstream to the beach.

The German Shepherd died five days after picking up the poisonous plant on the shore.