Mother and two sons found dead in house named by police

A mother and her two sons who were found dead in a house in south-east London have been named by police.

Nadja De Jager, 47, nine-year-old Alexander and seven-year-old Maximus were pronounced dead at the scene in Mayfield Road, Belvedere, on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers forced entry into the property after being called about concerns for the welfare of the occupants at the address at around 11.50am.

The property on Mayfield Road in Belvedere, south London, where the three bodies were found (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

The Met said detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

Detective Inspector Ollie Stride said: “This is a deeply sad case and we are continuing to establish the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

“Our thoughts today are very much with the family as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and we ask that their privacy be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Marion Beazer, who lives on Mayfield Road, described the deaths of the two young boys as an “absolute tragedy”.

On Friday, officers were going door to door conducting inquiries, and a forensic van was parked near the house where a children’s basketball hoop sat in the driveway.

Police officers at the scene on Friday (Yui Mok/PA) — © Yui Mok

The force said next-of-kin had been informed and post-mortem examinations would be arranged in due course.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command is leading the investigation.

A spokesman for London Ambulance Service (LAS) said they sent a medic in a fast response car and two incident response officers to the scene after being called at 12.16pm.