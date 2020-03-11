Mother of Lyra McKee dies a month before anniversary of shooting

Joan Lawrie died ‘peacefully’ in hospital on Tuesday, her daughter Nichola Corner confirmed in a social media post.

The mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has died a month before the anniversary of her shooting (David Young/PA).

The writer and author, 29, was killed by the New IRA last April as she observed rioting in the Creggan estate in Londonderry.

Joan Lawrie died “peacefully” in hospital on Tuesday, her daughter Nichola Corner confirmed in a social media post.

She said: “She is now at peace with her beloved daughter Lyra McKee.”

Ms Corner said the death of her sister had a profound effect on her mother.

“They killed her the day they killed her precious baby girl.”

She added that her heart was comforted knowing her mother and sister were together again and she would love them forever.

Ms McKee had been her disabled mother’s main carer.

Another tweet from a relative said: “My wee Mother In Law, passed away last night of a broken heart. Unable to live without her baby Lyra.

Paul McIntyre denies murdering Ms McKee, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA (Brian Lawless/PA)

“My Wee mother in law whom I loved with all my heart, I Will love you to beyond eternity. Mother and daughter rest in forever peace.”

Police launched a murder investigation into Ms McKee’s death.

Paul McIntyre, 52, denies murdering the journalist, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA.

Deputy Irish Premier Simon Coveney paid tribute to Ms Lawrie.

“Joan Lawrie was a mother who raised a beautiful family. They were her world, and last April that world was turned upside down with the brutal murder of Joan’s daughter, Lyra McKee.

“I met Joan alongside President Higgins, the Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister in the side chapel of St Anne’s Cathedral, and she told us all she had ‘lost her baby’.

“It is a moment I will never forget. All of our hearts broke for an innocent young woman and her innocent mother and family.”

Mr Coveney called on anyone with information on the murder of Ms McKee to co-operate with the PSNI.

“I have gotten to know Joan’s daughter Nichola in the last year and I would like to send my condolences to her and the entire family at the passing of Joan.”