Moving Notting Hill Carnival ‘should be considered if police recommend it’

Crowds during the Children’s Day Parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival celebration in west London over the bank holiday weekend (Yui Mok/PA)

The policing minister has said he could be open to seeing the Notting Hill Carnival move if it was recommended by the Metropolitan Police.

Eight people were stabbed at the event in west London on Monday, with 275 arrests across the two days of the carnival.

The violence has been condemned but some politicians have gone further by suggesting the location of the annual celebration is moved to make it easier to police.

Chris Philp (James Manning/PA)

It comes after images and footage of people brandishing weapons were posted on social media.

Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate for 2024’s London mayoral election, has called for the carnival to be moved from its traditional home on the streets of west London to another area.

Policing minister Chris Philp said on Thursday that if police advised that the narrower streets in west London posed a challenge for officers, he would not be opposed to discussions about moving the carnival.

Speaking to LBC, he said: “The mayor of London obviously is the politician responsible for London. I think if the police advise that narrow streets make it more dangerous, then I think, yes, that should be looked at very, very seriously in light of what happened.

Sir Mark Rowley said such a change was not a decision for police (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I think it’s reasonable that the carnival goes ahead. We’re a free country, after all, and if people want to have a carnival – and obviously hundreds of thousands of people went to it – then it is reasonable that goes ahead.

“But it’s got to be done safely. If the police advice is that narrow streets make that difficult, and if it’s moved into slightly wider streets that would help, that is something I think the mayor of London should be looking at seriously.”

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley stressed on Wednesday that any such change was not a decision for police, who would work with organisers to review safety at the event.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world’s biggest street festivals and is part of the very fabric of our city.

“The celebration was born out of the Caribbean community in north Kensington and Notting Hill, and the mayor believes that it’s only right that this remains its home.

“Like with other major events in London the mayor will continue to work with local partners to ensure the event remains safe and enjoyable for all.”