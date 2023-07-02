Mum left ‘speechless’ by NI man’s act of kindness after easyJet loses son’s wheelchair

Michael Cloke, 17, had to borrow wheelchairs at landmarks in Paris when the airline told him they could not find it after the flight on Tuesday.

The mother of a teenager whose wheelchair was lost by easyJet said she was “speechless” after a Northern Ireland man surprised her on live TV with a promise to replace it.

Michael Cloke was flying to Paris from Edinburgh with his mum Gillian on Tuesday when the airline informed him that his wheelchair was lost.

The 17-year-old needs the chair for a heart condition which causes severe fatigue.

He had to rent wheelchairs to get around the French city while on holiday.

The story featured on the BBC’s national news at the weekend.

Among those watching was John Knipe, who was so moved by their story that he came forward and offered to provide a replacement.

He broke the news to Gillian live on the BBC’s Breakfast show on Sunday morning.

Mr Knipe, who is managing director of Bann Mobility, based in Craigavon, said it was “a pleasure” to be able to help.

He told Gillian: “I heard of your plight yesterday morning regarding a lost wheelchair.

“We are a mobility retailer in Northern Ireland, so we as a company have decided to donate a new wheelchair to Michael.

“Hopefully tomorrow our dispatch department will get one off to you ASAP … you should have it on Tuesday on your arrival back from Paris."

Overcome with emotion, Michael’s mum said she was “speechless” after the gesture.

Gillian added: “That’s fantastic, oh my goodness. My family will tell you I’m not often speechless, but I am with this.

“It has been difficult. With a wheelchair, you know what you’re getting into but without ours, it was just – the whole thing was a guessing game.

“We kept finding we couldn’t do things, so to have the wheelchair back will be marvellous. John, thank you. Wow.”

When asked why he’d decided to help, Mr Knipe said: “We’d do anything we can to try and help people in Michael’s situation and we hope what we have done will help to eliminate some of the disappointment that Gill and family have suffered on this trip to Paris.”

A spokesperson for easyJet had said on Saturday: "We are doing all possible to try and locate it and fully understand the inconvenience this will have caused them which we are very sorry for

"The family have advised us they have been using a temporary replacement wheelchair and we have been in contact with them since Tuesday to ensure Michael's wellbeing and see how we can assist them further.

"We will also be offering a gesture of goodwill to apologise for their experience and the delay in reuniting Michael with his wheelchair."